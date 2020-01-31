Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game

Some of the most anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl this year will feature some big stars, including Missy Elliott and Jason Momoa.

With a new Super Bowl comes a slew of new and hilarious commercials vying for viewers' attention.

Emily Burris Duckface was the only expression I could manage when the heat kicked in 🔥🔥😅 Thanks @Portlandwings for the Super Bo… https://t.co/7i1ybybcHc 1 week ago

KOIN News RT @emilyburrisTV : Duckface was the only expression I could manage when the heat kicked in 🔥🔥😅 Thanks @Portlandwings for the Super Bowl Su… 1 week ago

Paisley and Berger Betting™️ Tough loss yesterday on the over in the Super Bowl but we are looking ahead and we got a lot of action tonight! 5… https://t.co/SByc0Ny1IX 5 days ago

Debbie Fee @975Middays not a great look sixers going to the super bowl 😩😩if they were playing good basketball I get it - go a… https://t.co/A93f5w0fba 4 days ago

Brian Strauss @LL96467999 @matthewsf27 @grantcohn Fair about 6 and 10, but no one predicted a Super Bowl run, not even you. Easy… https://t.co/cK1pqgwHQx 1 day ago