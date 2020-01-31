Global  

Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:47s
Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game

Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game

Some of the most anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl this year will feature some big stars, including Missy Elliott and Jason Momoa.
Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game

Stream Super Bowl ads heat up ahead of the big game instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl LIV commercials: The top 5 funniest ads released before the big game

With a new Super Bowl comes a slew of new and hilarious commercials vying for viewers' attention.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •The VergeE! Online


Celebs Getting Huge Paydays For Super Bowl Party Gigs

The Big Game means big paydays for celebs ... and Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Lil Baby and Yo Gotti are...
TMZ.com - Published


