U.S. creates first ever coupled quantum dots

U.S. creates first ever coupled quantum dots

U.S. creates first ever coupled quantum dots

Coupled quantum dots — which act like artificial atoms that share an electron — could potentially form a robust qubit to revolutionize computing.
What a pair! Coupled quantum dots may offer a new way to store quantum information

Researchers have for the first time created and imaged a novel pair of quantum dots -- tiny islands...
