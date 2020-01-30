Tesla's Surge: $18 Billion To Elon Musk's Fortune

AP Tesla's surging stock means Elon Musk has grown his net worth the most of anyone this year.

The electric carmaker's boss has jumped from 35th to 20th in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tesla's market capitalization passed $150 billion on Tuesday, the second of 12 valuation milestones Musk needs to hit to unlock his $50 billion compensation package.