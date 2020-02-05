Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union On Feb.

4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress.

In an act of protest, a number of Democrats were purposefully absent from the House chambers.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Presley announced their intent to protest on social media.

Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, via Twitter Ayanna Presley, via Twitter Representatives Al Green and Maxine Waters, who have both previously skipped addresses by Trump, were also absent.

Maxine Waters, via Twitter The other Democrats representatives who did not attend were: Bennie Thompson, Tulsi Gabbard, Bobby Rush, Steve Cohen, Earl Blumenauer, Hank Johnson and Frederica Wilson.

Congressmen Tim Ryan and Bill Pascrell, who were initially present, also chose to leave during Trump’s address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi tears Donald Trump's State of the Union speech: Was trying to find 'one page with truth'

*Washington D.C.:* The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSBSbetanewsJapan TodayCTV NewsWorldNews


Pelosi rips Trump speech. Right there on the podium

WASHINGTON (AP) — And then she tore up the speech. No sooner had President Donald Trump finished...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump's Best Week Ever [Video]Trump's Best Week Ever

At the start of 2020, President Donald Trump's chances of reelection looked bad. Democrats made a critical series of unfortunate errors. The US economy has shown persistent strength. Now, the President..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.