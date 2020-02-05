House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress.

In an act of protest, a number of Democrats were purposefully absent from the House chambers.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Presley announced their intent to protest on social media.

Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, via Twitter Ayanna Presley, via Twitter Representatives Al Green and Maxine Waters, who have both previously skipped addresses by Trump, were also absent.

Maxine Waters, via Twitter The other Democrats representatives who did not attend were: Bennie Thompson, Tulsi Gabbard, Bobby Rush, Steve Cohen, Earl Blumenauer, Hank Johnson and Frederica Wilson.

Congressmen Tim Ryan and Bill Pascrell, who were initially present, also chose to leave during Trump’s address.