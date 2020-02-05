Global  

President Donald Trump Salutes One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen 2020 SOTU

&quot;Charles McGee was born in Cleveland, Ohio, one century ago.

Charles is one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen -- the first black fighter pilots -- and he also happens to be Iain’s great-grandfather.&quot;
Trump honors one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen during State of the Union address

During President Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, he honored one...
FOXNews.com - Published


President Trump Discusses Record-Low Unemployment at 2020 SOTU

&quot;The unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans has reached the lowest levels in history. The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:57Published

President Donald Trump Awards Scholarship to 4th Grader at 2020 SOTU

&quot;One of those students is Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grader from Philadelphia. Janiyah. Janiyah’s mom, Stephanie, is a single parent. She would do anything to give her daughter a better future...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

