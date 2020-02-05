President Donald Trump Salutes One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen 2020 SOTU 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:06s - Published President Donald Trump Salutes One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen 2020 SOTU "Charles McGee was born in Cleveland, Ohio, one century ago. Charles is one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen -- the first black fighter pilots -- and he also happens to be Iain’s great-grandfather."

