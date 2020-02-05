Global  

AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal

Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Katie Johnston reports.
Report: Robert Covington traded to Rockets, Clint Capela to Hawks in massive 4-team deal

Robert Covington and Clint Capela are on the move as part of a massive four-team trade agreed to by...
Wolves to deal Covington as part of big four-team trade

Wolves to deal Covington as part of big four-team tradeThe Minnesota Timberwolves are adding Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez and trading Robert...
