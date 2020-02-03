Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, CERN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%.

Year to date, Cerner registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 10.5%.

Tesla is showing a gain of 89.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 4.6%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 5.9% on the day.