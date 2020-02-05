Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings.

Amazon shares saw a huge spike last week.

The company reported triumphant 2019 earnings report.

This isn't the first time Bezos has cashed in billions of dollars worth of shares.

Bezos has been known to make similarly massive shares sales in the past.

In July and August 2019 he sold almost $3 billion.