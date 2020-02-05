Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeff Bezos > Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings.

Amazon shares saw a huge spike last week.

The company reported triumphant 2019 earnings report.

This isn't the first time Bezos has cashed in billions of dollars worth of shares.

Bezos has been known to make similarly massive shares sales in the past.

In July and August 2019 he sold almost $3 billion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos has sold 18.5 million shares of Amazon in 10 years. Here's how much that stock was worth.

Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos last week made a series of Amazon stock sales valued at...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •The AgeSeattle Times


Jeff Bezos Continues To Sell Amazon Shares

Amazon.com Inc.'s founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is continuing his stock selling...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kacheling

Kache @businessinsider It's not like Bezos has a Scrooge McDuck money bin where he can load dump trucks with money by a s… https://t.co/sRSyfPVPLk 19 minutes ago

bodiedby_mo

Morgan The Therapist 🤝🧢 4.1 billion in stock dump.... but nothing to 👀 here. https://t.co/BXeTOno8D5 3 hours ago

keenahn

KTJ 🍍(Plenty Bold ™) @Boringstein @myhairisblue Bezos would just dump 8 billion into ads for Bloomberg lol 1 day ago

BrainHousingGrp

BrainHousingGroup new @X22Report touched on Bezos dumping $4B in stock the past 11 days. whats he know? well we know his loss of the… https://t.co/qWtMooR8CD 5 days ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Why Did Bezos Dump $4 Billion in Amazon Stock? https://t.co/d6vZUQs2gd Why Did Bezos Dump $4 Billion in Amazon ... https://t.co/S0UbN5wnhT 6 days ago

k_of_the_i

King of the Internets RT @RBReich: Remember when Whole Foods announced it would be cutting medical benefits for its entire part-time workforce? Amazon's annual… 1 week ago

RajeevP83257123

राज पी RT @AnyBodyCanFly: ~ Jeff Bezos sold few billion $ of #Amazon , would be interesting to see who is buyer ~ Speculation is big that Berkshi… 1 week ago

AnyBodyCanFly

LearnLifeWealthTravel ~ Jeff Bezos sold few billion $ of #Amazon , would be interesting to see who is buyer ~ Speculation is big that Be… https://t.co/jqee3ru665 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.