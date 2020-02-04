Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Comics Shred Iowa Caucus Chaos

Comics Shred Iowa Caucus Chaos

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Comics Shred Iowa Caucus Chaos

Comics Shred Iowa Caucus Chaos

Late night comics shredded the Iowa caucus debacle and even offered an easy fix to the solution.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Operatives Who Were Partially Responsible For Iowa Caucus Chaos Are Bailing On Shadow Company

Democratic Operatives Who Were Partially Responsible For Iowa Caucus Chaos Are Bailing On Shadow...
Daily Caller - Published

Confusion, optimism as Democrats struggle to fix Iowa caucus chaos

Iowa Democrats were stunned and confused Monday night as technical issues surrounding the caucus...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iowans React to App Difficulties and Caucus Process [Video]Iowans React to App Difficulties and Caucus Process

Other than the app problems experienced at precincts across the state, Iowa caucus-goers say it was overall a good experience.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:41Published

Iowa Caucus Voter Wishes To Retract Vote For Pete Buttigieg After Learning He's Gay [Video]Iowa Caucus Voter Wishes To Retract Vote For Pete Buttigieg After Learning He's Gay

An Iowan voter voted for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and then changed her mind. She approach a caucus precinct captain to try and change her vote after learning that Buttigieg was..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.