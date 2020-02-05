Global  

McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments

McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments

McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments

Sinn Fein’s president has insisted she will not ask Conor Murphy to resign over his controversial comments about an IRA murder victim.

Paul Quinn’s mother Breege has called on Mary Lou McDonald to sack Mr Murphy as Stormont Finance Minister after the republican leader admitted her colleague had been wrong to brand her son a smuggler and criminal.
Why did it take 13 years? Breege Quinn says Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy should step down and apologise on national television over 'criminal slur' of son Paul

The mother of murdered Paul Quinn - branded a smuggler and criminal by Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy - has...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


