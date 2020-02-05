McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments
Sinn Fein’s president has insisted she will not ask Conor Murphy to resign over his controversial comments about an IRA murder victim.
Paul Quinn’s mother Breege has called on Mary Lou McDonald to sack Mr Murphy as Stormont Finance Minister after the republican leader admitted her colleague had been wrong to brand her son a smuggler and criminal.