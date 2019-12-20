Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup.

India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shreyas Iyer is a big player, feels batting coach Vikram Rathour

Shreyas Iyer is a big player, feels batting coach Vikram Rathour*Hamilton:* Batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday called the new generation of Indian cricketers...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup [Video]Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.