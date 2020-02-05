Global  

Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World

Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World

Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World

Robert Pattinson Declared Most Handsome Man in the World Pattinson’s face was recently found to be the closest of all male celebrities to "physical perfection.” According to ‘Daily Mail,’ the results were determined by Dr. Julian De Silva of Harley Street facial cosmetics.

Pattinson’s facial measurement, such as his eyes, nose, lips and jaw were found to be 92.15 percent “accurate” to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

The ratio was famously used by the ancient Greeks to determine “perfection.” The closer to 1.618 (Phi) the measurements are, the more “beautiful” a person is considered.

Dr. Julian De Silva, via ‘Daily Mail’ Other celebrities mapped by Dr. De Silva include Henry Cavill (91.64 percent), George Clooney (89.91 percent) and Ryan Gosling (87.48 percent).

In 2019, Dr. De Silva also determined that Bella Hadid was the most beautiful woman in the world with a 94.35 percent score.
