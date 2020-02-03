Global  

Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King'

Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King'

Disney Sends $250 Fine to Elementary School for Screening 'The Lion King'

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why Disney sent a California elementary school a $250 fine after screening “The Lion King” for a fundraising event.
Disney sends $250 bill to Berkeley elementary school for screening 'The Lion King'

In November, a Berkeley elementary school held a PTA fundraiser where they screened the new 2019...
Parents hit with 'appalling' fine after showing 'Lion King' during school fundraiser

Parents at a California elementary school are voicing their frustration with Disney after a school fundraising event resulted in a hefty fine. The PTA at Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, Calif.,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:14Published

Berkeley Elementary School Ordered To Pay $250 For Screening Disney's 'Lion King'

John Ramos reports on Berkeley school having to pay $250 for unlicensed screening of Disney film (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published

