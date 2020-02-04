Global  

Train station staff in China wear protective clothing to check commuters amid coronavirus outbreak

Train station staff in eastern China wore protective clothing to check commuters amid the coronavirus outbreak on February 4.
Train station staff in eastern China wore protective clothing to check commuters amid the coronavirus outbreak on February 4.

The video, filmed in the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, shows workers with protective clothing, glasses and masks sitting on two sides at Yiwu Railway Station to check all passengers before allowing them to enter the city.

The train station staff had to check all travellers's temperatures, identities and register their addresses.




