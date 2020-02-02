Global  

Harrison Ford Confirmed for 'Indiana Jones 5' The 77-year-old actor has starred as the titular archaeologist in all four of the franchise's movies.

Lucasfilm's boss, Kathleen Kennedy, has said the screen legend is very much "involved" in the upcoming movie.

Kennedy also reassured fans of the blockbuster series that the fifth installment is a "continuation" of the story and "not a reboot." Kathleen Kennedy, to BBC Kathleen Kennedy, to BBC There were rumors of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt taking over the role back in 2015 when talk of the fifth film began.

Ford soon shot down the gossip.

Harrison Ford, via statment
