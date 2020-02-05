Daily Dividend Report: MMM, GILD, CG, PSX, SYK

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.47 per share for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2 percent over the quarterly dividend paid in 2019.

The dividend is payable March 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb.

14, 2020.

This marks the 62nd consecutive year 3M has increased its dividend.

The company has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for over 100 years.

During the past decade, 3M has returned $57 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividends and gross share repurchases, or 121 percent of reported net income.

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 30, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

The Carlyle Group Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020, payable on February 25, 2020.

For full year 2019, the Board of Directors declared $1.18 in aggregate distributions to common stockholders.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb.

18, 2020.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.