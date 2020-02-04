Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published

Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's State of the Union Speech

On the eve of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come".

Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech towards the visitor's gallery.

Earlier in the evening Trump appeared to snub Pelosi's offer of a handshake.

This wasn't the only act of defiance by Democrats during Trump's contentious State of the Union.

Congressman Tim Ryan walked out.

"I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion.

I’ve had enough.

It’s like watching professional wrestling.

It’s all fake." Rep.

Tim Ryan, (OH, D), Twitter