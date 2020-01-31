Celebs' First Oscars Dress: Then VS Now
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 06:14s - Published
1 hour ago < > Embed
Celebs' First Oscars Dress: Then VS Now
It’s time to look over the fashion evolution of these actresses, comparing their first Oscars ceremony dress then vs.
Now.
For this list, we’re looking at major celebs’ first Oscars red carpet looks and comparing them with some of their most recent style choices.
Celebs' First Oscars Dress: Then VS Now
It’s time to look over the fashion evolution of these actresses, comparing their first Oscars ceremony dress then vs.
Now.
Our countdown includes Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan, and more!
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts
Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More
Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan. 30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce
the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars. Notable names include..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago
Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts
Shia LeBeouf, Keanu Reeves and More Announced as 2020 Oscar Hosts On Jan. 30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars. Notable names include Shia..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago