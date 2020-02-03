Global  

Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z has a message for those who believe he was engaging in a silent protest at this year&apos;s Super Bowl.

Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comJust JaredLainey Gossip


Jay-Z tries to explain why he and Beyoncé stayed seated for the national anthem at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z tried to explain his partnership with the NFL in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Then he...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredBillboard.comSOHHBelfast TelegraphPinkNews



brooklynballew

Brooklyn Ballew RT @NBCNews: "I didn't have to make a silent protest," Jay-Z says of sitting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. "The artists tha… 3 minutes ago

TheRealLucchi

OxBlood 👹🛑 RT @XXL: Jay-Z says he wasn’t trying to send a message by sitting down during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl ⬇️ https://t.co/V42S2Ta… 3 minutes ago

JeffSparesus

Jeff Sparesus Jay-Z says he didn't mean to send message by sitting during national anthem at Super Bowl https://t.co/ojJTORO3nl 9 minutes ago

mariahshu

Mariah RT @ComplexMusic: JAY-Z says he wasn't trying to make a statement by sitting during the Super Bowl national anthem...he just didn't realize… 12 minutes ago

nadiamartinezd1

nadia martinez-dunn RT @thedailybeast: Jay-Z said he and Beyoncé were not staging a “silent protest” but were just distracted discussing the upcoming musical p… 19 minutes ago

carbo2002

Carol Boeth Jay-Z says family's sitting during national anthem at Super Bowl was not political statement https://t.co/oR7kRxHvQP via @nbcnews 20 minutes ago

TatendaCheryl

Tatenda Musapatike "...Demi comes out, and we're talking about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds and what she's gone through… https://t.co/NDLqHqSHgr 30 minutes ago

sotnasoinotna

Antonio Santos RT @TIME: Jay Z says he and Beyoncé sitting during the National Anthem was not a protest https://t.co/pMUz3BwwVR 32 minutes ago


National Anthem performed at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally [Video]National Anthem performed at Chiefs' Super Bowl rally

Watch the National Anthem performed at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:56Published

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem [Video]Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, remained seated during the national anthem performed by Demi Lovato during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

