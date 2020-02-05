Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price

Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Pricedodgers acquire mookie betts david price deal red sox three-team deal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Red Sox send '18 MVP Mookie Betts, David Price to Dodgers in blockbuster: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox,...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comChicago S-TNewsdayFOX SportsESPNDaily Caller


Winners and losers from Dodgers-Red Sox blockbuster trade including Mookie Betts, David Price

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts and his former Boston Red Sox teammate,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-TCBS Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

savagesteff24

steff RT @urfaavcolor: *baseball szn approaching* me: idk if i’m ready to get hurt again *dodgers acquire mookie betts & david price* me: htt… 13 seconds ago

fantasy_global

FantasySportsGlobal RT @fantasy_global: The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Mookie Betts. https://t.co/fv2h0a2XWr #FantasyBaseball https://t.co/WuTwBZtXyJ 29 seconds ago

danielpabloo_

pollito 🐓 RT @MLB: 🚨 BLOCKBUSTER 🚨 Dodgers reportedly acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from the Red Sox, per @JeffPassan. https://t.co/gQ8GKsYryb 31 seconds ago

synergy1135

Syn-er-gy RT @latimes: Breaking: The Dodgers have agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Red Sox to acquire former AL MVP Mookie Betts and pitcher Da… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For February 5 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 5

Wintry Weather In Forecast; Mookie Betts & David Price Traded; 3 Manchester Officers Stabbed

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.