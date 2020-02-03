Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > David Schwimmer Has James Bond Dreams

David Schwimmer Has James Bond Dreams

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
David Schwimmer Has James Bond DreamsHere's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

David Schwimmer would love to be next James Bond


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

loveangelbaby

Sissy Smith🇬🇧 RT @BritishGQ: “If I were offered to play James Bond – which will never happen in a million years – of course I would jump at the chance.”… 24 minutes ago

BritishGQ

British GQ “If I were offered to play James Bond – which will never happen in a million years – of course I would jump at the… https://t.co/ZNHcvnfDD3 2 hours ago

ladybay8

Diane Serralta Wow I don’t see it 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/32j1ZwQRn9 4 hours ago

Smokin_Rebel

Clive Lomax I swear this has to be a joke, but the day David Schwimmer plays James Bond is the day I stop watching Bond movies... 16 hours ago

ThePhoneMonkey3

ThePhoneMonkey @IanDempsey David Schwimmer as James Bond are you havin a laugh???? 16 hours ago

KevJohnscymru

Kev Johns MBE RT @swanseasound: On the @Kevjohnscymru Friday Breakfast Show Blog today actor David Schwimmer has become an outside bet to be the next Jam… 17 hours ago

swanseasound

Swansea Sound On the @Kevjohnscymru Friday Breakfast Show Blog today actor David Schwimmer has become an outside bet to be the ne… https://t.co/uOF0Ok13rp 17 hours ago

TheWindsorStar

The Windsor Star David Schwimmer would love to play James Bond https://t.co/OS5ikYKzir https://t.co/KylTrwlNey 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Schwimmer would love to be next James Bond [Video]David Schwimmer would love to be next James Bond

David Schwimmer would love to be next James Bond In the recent GQ Hype magazine the actor spilled that he has got his eye on another spy role once Daniel Craig takes off his tuxedo as 007 for the final..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.