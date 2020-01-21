Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200

Lil Wayne on Track for No.

1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200 Lil Wayne's latest album, 'Funeral,' would mark the rapper's fifth No.

1 album.

The new album is expected to earn over 115,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb.

6.

'Funeral' was released on Jan.

31 via Young Money/Republic Records.

The album is Lil Wayne's first album since 2018's 'Tha Carter V,' which also debuted at No.1.

His other albums to top the 'Billboard' 200 include 2011's 'Tha Carter IV,' 2010's 'I Am Not a Human Being' and 2008's 'Tha Carter III.'

The rapper made news this week when he was revealed as the Robot on the Season 3 premiere of Fox's 'The Masked Singer' following Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night.