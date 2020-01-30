'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendant on Bryant's death

Global  

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a punch in the stomach." Freddie Joyner has more.
(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER LOS ANGELES LAKERS TEAM ATTENDANT MANNY SANDOVAL, SAYING: “I literally had to pull over, it was, you know, that's when it really hit me, it was like a punch in the stomach…” Former Los Angeles Lakers team attendant Manny Sandoval described the moment when he first heard the news of Kobe Bryant’s death in the fatal helicopter crash that also took the life of Bryant’s daughter Gianna and seven others on board including the pilot.

Sandoval worked 22 seasons for the Lakers, and was hired by the team the same year Bryant - a then 18-year-old recent high school graduate - joined the team.

He described Bryant as confident and intent on becoming the best basketball player in the world.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER LOS ANGELES LAKERS TEAM ATTENDANT MANNY SANDOVAL, SAYING: “He was a very young, confident male that had many goals to achieve and he achieved them at a very young age.

Dealt with strong personalities like with Shaq, they're very similar and very strong willed.

And ironically their goal was the same goal and that was to win championships and they achieved that three times in a row." After Shaquille O'Neal decided to leave the Lakers in 2004, Kobe went on to win two more championships in his twenty year career with the team.

And retired as the third-leading scorer in the history of the NBA - before being surpassed by LeBron James just a night before the helicopter crash that took his life.

Sandoval then reflected on Kobe the family man post-retirement, and the confidence he instilled in his daughter playing the sport he knew so well... (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER LOS ANGELES LAKERS TEAM ATTENDANT MANNY SANDOVAL, SAYING: "The last three years he's been probably you know, he cramped in a lot of daughter-father time during that time for him with his babies .

You know, I'm happy to at least know that, you know he really involved himself with his daughters and his thought process was you know, if a guy can do it, why not can a girl?" Memorial service or funeral plans have not yet been announced for Kobe and his daughter Gigi.



