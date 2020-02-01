Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire.

However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa.

The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday afternoon.

The new votes released cover 75% of Iowa's precincts.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained the leader of the race, with 26.9% of state delegates.

He's closely trailed by Vermont Sen.

Bernie Sanders, with 25.2%.

Massachusetts Sen.

Elizabeth Warren at 18.2%.