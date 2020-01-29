Trump at White House welcomes Venezuela opposition leader

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to the White House, the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaido&apos;s effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump meets with Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó at White House

President Trump met at the White House on Wednesday with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó...
We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump [Video]We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump

During his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Venezuela's 'struggle for freedom' and introduced Juan Guaidó who sat in the audience of the House chambers.

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

