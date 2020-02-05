Global  

J.Lo and A-Rod are focused on family with Tiller & Hatch food line

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez launched Tiller & Hatch in October 2019.

The line of frozen meals, such as stews, soups and pasta, are designed to be made in a pressure cooker.

This cuts down on prep time, cook time and cleanup time.

In order to help time-strapped people eat healthily without breaking the bank.

The meals are also affordable, with every meal able to feed a family of four for about $12 .

Subscription bundles sweeten the deal further, with eight family meals and a complimentary pressure cooker available for only $114.

Lopez and Rodriguez believe that “it’s everybody’s right” to have access to “delicious quality meals”.

“When you’re part of a busy family, that time that we get to spend with the kids and sit down and have a good meal quickly is key”
