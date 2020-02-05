Global  

Trump Remains Record Holder For Longest State of the Union Address Speech

President Donald Trump holds the record for the longest average speaking time delivering a State of the Union address.

In 2918, 2019 and 2020, Trump delivered a speech with an average length of 5,580 words in one hours, 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

According to Business Insider, Trump barely beat President Bill Clinton’s average speaking time.

Clinton has an average of one hour, 14 minutes and 41 seconds across eight State of the Union addresses.
