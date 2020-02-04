Global  

Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results

Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party said the holdup was due to inconsistencies in data obtained from a mobile app used to report vote tallies.
Oops! Iowa Democratic Party Updates Caucus Results, Summarily Issues ‘Minor Correction’

Oops! Iowa Democratic Party Updates Caucus Results, Summarily Issues ‘Minor Correction’The slow rollout of the Iowa Democratic caucus numbers has hit a teensy bit of a snag.
Mediaite - Published

Iowa Dem chair: Delayed results unacceptable

The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire [Video]Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire. However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:29Published

