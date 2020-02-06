Global  

Is Sixers Coach Brett Brown Worried About Job Security?

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:36s
Is Sixers Coach Brett Brown Worried About Job Security?Don Bell reports.
0
Tweets about this

StevenHaas15

Steve Haas Brett Brown is still the Sixers head coach. Mind boggling. Ben Simmons partied too much during all star weekend and… https://t.co/p10CyKbJfW 8 minutes ago

PhinsTweets

Anthony @Wecknerd No. I mean I’m sure he’s bad, but Brett Brown has a team with top 5 talent in the league playing like idi… https://t.co/nNVlJBEn7Y 11 minutes ago

TonyMel90741624

Tony Melendez @sixers There’s nothing to figure out this team ain’t winning SHIT with this Coach Fire 🔥BRETT BROWN!!! 24 minutes ago

FireBrown215

FIREBROWN76ers @theman98504319 @sixers 😂😂😂 it’s Brett Brown you are talking about. He is singlehandedly ruining any chance at a ch… https://t.co/uqr7OdOIAs 25 minutes ago

FireBrown215

FIREBROWN76ers @sixers Burks & GR3 regression is happening faster then the 3 weeks I thought it would take for Brett Brown to comp… https://t.co/vflTOcfuYW 27 minutes ago

maskedembiid

Dante🧸 RT @TayyWRLD: Sixers has the potential to come out the East and can win a title just Brett Brown holding this team back. Brett Brown needs… 33 minutes ago

TayyWRLD

🆃🅰🆈🤧#BrownOut Sixers has the potential to come out the East and can win a title just Brett Brown holding this team back. Brett Br… https://t.co/uMRREUYX4O 33 minutes ago

ampsteelers

meeee @sixers Dude. We all figured it out. Fire Brett brown. Not that hard. Why this front office is gonna try to fit a r… https://t.co/AWjAA5KcUL 35 minutes ago

