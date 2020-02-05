White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said the vote fully vindicated and exonerated Trump from any accusations.

She called the impeachment process a “sham” and said they knew all along the president wasn’t guilty.

While the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, the Senate voted against it.