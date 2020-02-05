Global  

White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said the vote fully vindicated and exonerated Trump from any accusations.

She called the impeachment process a “sham” and said they knew all along the president wasn’t guilty.

While the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, the Senate voted against it.
