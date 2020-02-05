Trump acquitted by a divided Senate 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:27s - Published Trump acquitted by a divided Senate President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. Jonah Green reports.

