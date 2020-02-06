Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday.

His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

angel206

💜WESTCOAST MAMBA🏀CITA💛 RT @enews: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, icon and one of the few stars left from Hollywood's Golden Age, has passed away at age 103. https://t.co… 4 seconds ago

honeyatk

Donna RT @WashTimes: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas dies at 103 https://t.co/2AKZkxvxaS #KirkDouglas https://t.co/R7bzRGq8FT 33 seconds ago

SRegenerated

ScooterRegenerated QC RT @Variety: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, legendary #Spartacus star, dies at 103 https://t.co/OyRwGlwLbP https://t.co/7empcUPxY6 36 seconds ago

pom_momma

MoJxn RT @FOX10Phoenix: #BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, Oscar-nominated actor and humanitarian, dies at 103 https://t.co/EeO6V2QC7c 1 minute ago

tfkmagnam

Magnum TK RT @DaleRobin_: 🚨Breaking News🚨One of our Greatest Actors & Legendary Hollywood Tough Guy “Kirk Douglas” has Died at 103 y/o. He was surro… 1 minute ago

BlueBir14750039

Blue Bird 🕊️ Kirk Douglas dies at 103. May his soul rest in peace but how is this a "breaking news"? 2 minutes ago

EmmaJWestwood

Emma Westwood Breaking news: Kirk Douglas confirmed to be mortal. At 103 - and of such formidable talent - we may have thought he… https://t.co/LBXiOl0gHU 2 minutes ago

alice4u2010

🥀Thursday’s Child - Rosellen 🥀 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Kirk Douglas, a leading man from Hollywood's golden age, has died at 103. His commanding presence brought him t… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 [Video]Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. According to Reuters, his son Michael Douglas made an exclusive announcement to People magazine on Wednesday. It is with tremendous sadness that my..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At Age 103 [Video]Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At Age 103

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.