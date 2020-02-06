Global  

Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus

Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus

Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus

The company said it&apos;s implementing &quot;a special unpaid leave scheme&quot; to help it deal with losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.
