Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published Hong Kong-Based Airline Asks Staff To Take Unpaid Leave Due To Virus The company said it's implementing "a special unpaid leave scheme" to help it deal with losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ONE WAY TOUR LIFE Wow. FYI Cathy Pacific is a Hong Kong based Airline. https://t.co/pwoL4QYFyE 4 days ago Travel Solutions All-Cargo Carriers Eye Surge In Business As Coronavirus Pressures Airline FinancesThe Chicago-based carrier said th… https://t.co/kS2Eysluz1 4 days ago Tiramisu 🆓️ w/ Civil Aviation Admin. of China issuing major aviation safety risk warning for Hongkong-based airline. Several pi… https://t.co/SHqic2CvIs 5 days ago