President Trump Acquitted On Both Articles Of Impeachment

President Trump Acquitted On Both Articles Of ImpeachmentCBS4's Natalie Brand reports from the Capitol.
Senate Votes To Acquit President Trump On Both Articles Of Impeachment

The impeachment trial of President Trump comes to an end today. The Senate voted on two articles of...
Trump Impeachment Trial Ends With Not Guilty Verdict

Trump Impeachment Trial Ends With Not Guilty VerdictWatch VideoThe U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment, clearing him to...
Bakersfield residents react to President Trump's acquittal [Video]Bakersfield residents react to President Trump's acquittal

Bakersfield residents react to President Trump's acquittal

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

