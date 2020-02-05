Global  

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. Calls For Mitt Romney to be Expelled From GOP After Backing ImpeachmentPresident *Donald Trump's* son *Donald Trump Jr.* called for Sen. *Mitt Romney* (R-UT) to be expelled...
'Slippery, posing as a Republican': Donald Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Republican Mitt Romney who voted in favour of...
Senate Acquits Trump On Impeachment Charges, Rejecting Calls For His Removal In Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, bringing an end to a five-month saga that began with a whistleblower's complaint and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:50Published

After Impeachment, What Happens Next?

The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment -- but it was not without high emotion, and it left the country and Congress divided, reports Pat Kessler (2:55). WCCO 4 News..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:25Published

