Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free

A patient who visited the University of Wisconsin Madison University Hospital is confirmed to have the Novel Coronavirus health officials said Wednesday. The patient who recently visited Beijing, China went straight to the hospital whey they got back into town, and are now self-isolating at home.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus patient in Wisconsin to remain in isolation at home until virus-free HIS IN HIS ROLE AS A CORPORATELAWYER.THE CORONAVIRUS HAS REACHEDWISCONSIN.Shannon: THE PERSON SHOWED UPAT THE MEDICAL CENTER INMADISON.THE PATIENT IS AN ADULT WHO JUSTRETURNED FROM A TRIP TO CHINA.THEY ARE IN ISOLATION AT HOME.



Coronavirus: Dozen US cases confirmed with latest patient quarantined in Wisconsin home

US officials have confirmed the country's 12th case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, where a patient is in isolation at home.

