After Impeachment, What Happens Next?

After Impeachment, What Happens Next?

After Impeachment, What Happens Next?

The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment -- but it was not without high emotion, and it left the country and Congress divided, reports Pat Kessler (2:55).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 5, 2020
Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Lawyers representing U.S. President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial launch a third and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaPolitico


Week In Politics: Impeachment And State Of The Union

We look at what's next in the impeachment trial of President Trump and what to expect from his...
NPR - Published


SimonhayesNz

Simon Hayes Well @SpeakerPelosi Are you going to resign now that your fake impeachment sham has failed?. Nope you will have an… https://t.co/XkbKL5m4Cc 1 hour ago

JQP7592

JQP7592 @myersmyersG @JonathanEugster @AndrewDesiderio @kyledcheney Pass more articles of impeachment after sufficient evid… https://t.co/DEbY9kuQfq 2 hours ago

L_P_Int

The_Lion's_Roar Something tells me that the delusional democrats will attempt to go after President Trump on the ECONOMY, now that… https://t.co/ExmVWt02Ho 4 hours ago

jonnierock703

Jonnie Rock @Cooperbay2 @ErikVale2929 @CorpsDawg @mkraju Zero Republicans in the House and not all Democrats voted rip up the c… https://t.co/9zcxYhaUG6 4 hours ago

think_4_yurself

R.J. Cogburn RT @flinnie: One things for sure, no matter what happens, everyone will get along after the #impeachment vote 5 hours ago

TheTharqkeil

❌ Keil ❌ @RyanAFournier This is what happens when you have neverending @TheDemocrats #MSM propaganda machine making fake cas… https://t.co/OTVPovcBvE 5 hours ago

MeiDay0225

Tara After today? Nah. . To be clear, I never had much hope for the impeachment trial. I knew what was going to happen.… https://t.co/Czj9X0NKsC 6 hours ago

ShixjXing

KhashoggiBodyParts RT @davidfrum: Trump's not "winning" anything. After impeachment, the next and even bigger crisis looms: Supreme Court rulings on release o… 6 hours ago


Trump trial set to begin next week [Video]Trump trial set to begin next week

With Donald Trump's impeachment trial set to begin next week, Larry talks with legal and political experts about what to expect next. Plus, a look at the framework of the US-China trade agreement.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:10Published

'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney [Video]'Always some personal interest' in policy decisions: Trump attorney

Patrick Philbin, an attorney on President Donald Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment defense team, said there&apos;s &quot;nothing wrong with&quot; elected officials weighing &quot;how..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

