Local Schools Sending CDC Guidelines Regarding Coronavirus

After a student at Layfayette College may have tested positive for Coronavirus, local schools such as Pine Richland are sending students and families Centers For Disease Control guidelines regarding the virus, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.



