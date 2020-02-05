Global  

Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Kirk Douglas dead at 103Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday (05.02.20) at the age of 103.
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

Kirk Douglas -- renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, with a decorated career spanning more...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24E! OnlineCBS 2IndependentBangkok PostFOXNews.comJust JaredSeattle Times


Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas tells People magazine

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared



Mitchellkenneth

Kenneth Mitchell RT @people: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 https://t.co/WRmLTYFK3A 7 seconds ago

CharlaPagano

Crime doesnt pay, Criminology, CrimJustice RT @USATODAY: "To my darling Kirk," Catherine Zeta-Jones, the daughter-in-law of Douglas and wife to his son Michael Douglas, wrote on Inst… 11 seconds ago

Draggen75

dandillion RT @RealGsPatton007: Kirk Douglas Dead at 103😢 Real SPARTACUS has Left the Building. Tough guy Kirk was the REAL DEAL. RIP 🙏 Fake Sparta… 28 seconds ago

FahadDurrani1

Fahad Durrani RT @WajSKhan: “Death is the only freedom a slave knows.” Douglas is Dead. Long Live Spartacus via @NYTimes https://t.co/KOUY9rhiw0 35 seconds ago

420_georgia

Ms. Sweet Georgia 420 RT @Charmingman66: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 https://t.co/dvsoPhUlqA via @people 42 seconds ago

Ida_Raine

Ida RT @JanieGotHerGun: Kirk Douglas is dead at 103. Here's your friendly reminder that it has been alleged that he raped a 16 year old Natali… 43 seconds ago

Dian5

Dian RT @sue98765: "Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Watch His Best Hollywood Moments" on YouTube - https://t.co/EZsboXDGHo RIP @Dian5 1 minute ago

Vini_DCSC

Vinicius Dan RT @GroovyBruce: Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you!… 1 minute ago


Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas [Video]Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

