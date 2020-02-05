Global  

President Donald Trump acquitted of charges

President Trump's impeachment trial coming to an expected end with protests erupting on the streets of New York and Washington, D.C.

After the President's acquittal.
European Shares Seen Opening Higher After Trump's Acquittal

European stocks may open higher on Thursday as investors cheer encouraging economic data from the...
RTTNews - Published

U.S Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesRTTNewsReuters IndiaMid-DaySeattle Times



BarBQ98471790

BarBQ RT @Nigel_Farage: President Donald Trump has been acquitted. The American people have won against the swamp yet again. The whole impeachm… 7 seconds ago

crash9289

Mike Eads RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: President Donald Trump has been ACQUITTED on all articles of impeachment. The Democrats have spent the last 3… 9 seconds ago

glendabelle_11

Glenda Ely RT @SarahHuckabee: President @realDonaldTrump acquitted, vindicated, and more strongly positioned than ever to win re-election. Nice try De… 17 seconds ago

nickschmidt2012

Nick Schmidt ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @SpaceCorpsUS: BREAKING: President Donald Trump has been ACQUITTED on all articles of impeachment. The Democrats have spent the last 3… 45 seconds ago

jlvale555

Chardonnay/🌸🌸🌺🌺🌼🌼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Lrihendry: @realDonaldTrump Dear Romney, PRESIDENT TRUMP ACQUITTED ON BOTH COUNTS The Chief Justice announcement: "therefore ordered… 59 seconds ago

AndyCox87288829

Andy Cox RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: The President of the United States has been acquitted on BOTH Articles of Impeachment Democrats' 3 year impe… 1 minute ago

Kathlee01561884

Kathleen Black RT @CarpeDonktum: President Trump was NOT ACQUITTED. He was unpeached. Donald John Trump has never QUIT anything, and he isn't going to st… 2 minutes ago


Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal [Video]Several arrests as anti-Trump protesters rally in New York City after impeachment acquittal

Anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of New York City on Wednesday (February 5) in response to President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal. The protesters chanted slogans such as "sham..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:58Published

PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President's address today | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President's address today | OneIndia News

PM to reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address, Owaisi sparks fears of mass shooting to clear Shaheen Bagh, Shooter's father claims his son support Modi and Shah, Tejasvi Surya says Mughal Raj..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published

