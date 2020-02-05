Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Istanbul > Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video has emerged of the moment an airplane skidded off the runway and into a field at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on 5.

February 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Plane Skids Off Runway in Istanbul, Injuring at Least 52 People

A Pegasus Airlines passenger plane broke into at least two pieces, and video broadcast by the Turkish...
NYTimes.com - Published

Video: Plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces

The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.
Khaleej Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MdmAbsentMinded

💧Résistez Maintenant! RT @euronews: Video has emerged of the moment an airplane skidded off the runway and into a field at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on We… 2 minutes ago

euronews

euronews Video has emerged of the moment an airplane skidded off the runway and into a field at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen air… https://t.co/YJlPZ9hjKm 22 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul https://t.co/CUF4G8JOGH https://t.co/yk1qobsbsd 37 minutes ago

FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul » https://t.co/dQPrd0uEbu 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul https://t.co/SKV2NW6Str https://t.co/STwkPxFiIZ 2 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News Video footage captures moment plane crashes off runway at Istanbul airport https://t.co/t9RibJtO8b 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three dead, many injured as plane skids off Istanbul runway [Video]Three dead, many injured as plane skids off Istanbul runway

The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured [Video]Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two. "We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.