Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pegasus Airlines > Plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, leaving at least three dead

Plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, leaving at least three dead

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, leaving at least three dead

Plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, leaving at least three dead

The crashed airplane, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Flight 2193 from Izmir to Istanbul, arrived at the Sabiha Gokcen[a] airport at 6:19 p.m.

On Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, leaving at least three dead



Recent related news from verified sources

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing three and injuring 179

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comDNASBSReuters India


Turkey: Scores injured after plane skids off runway, splits into three

Local news reports say that the plane also caught fire, but the blaze was later extinguished. It is...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •SBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this

vvanntasticc

Ivan #DEVELOPMENT | 3 dead, 179 injured in an airport incident in #Istanbul #Turkey as a Pegasus Flight plane overshoots… https://t.co/4ttLYwtcd0 33 minutes ago

Scottishnotbrit

Indy Mcбот Packed passenger plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, splits into several pieces (PHOTO, VIDEO) — RT World News https://t.co/dzCiTHSzOJ # 3 hours ago

RealReport3

RealReport Packed passenger plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, splits into several pieces (PHOTO, VIDEO)… https://t.co/tPL8WBxczm 7 hours ago

KimberleyeLeo

Kimberley Leonard Pegasus 737 overshoots runway and breaks apart https://t.co/wXPxZ80JMT 9 hours ago

Q_Warrior333

Warrior B_Yotch💯🚓🚔⭐🥂🥰 RT @Inevitable_ET: Packed passenger plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, splits into several pieces https://t.co/p08plgRAbb 13 hours ago

krusty63

krusty63 Packed passenger plane overshoots runway in #Istanbul, splits into several pieces (PHOTO, VIDEO) — RT World News https://t.co/bepqvcZlvL 14 hours ago

ReallMystics

(@[email protected]) One killed and 157 injured after plane overshoots runway and bursts into flames https://t.co/E1BYR8YXee 15 hours ago

fearoffreedom

Weird Identification Packed passenger plane overshoots runway in Istanbul, splits into several pieces (PHOTO, VIDEO) — RT World News https://t.co/FjeacyFkyo 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul [Video]Video captures moment plane skids off runway in Istanbul

Video has emerged of the moment an airplane skidded off the runway and into a field at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on 5. February 2020.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Boeing breaks apart after skidding off runway, killing three people [Video]Boeing breaks apart after skidding off runway, killing three people

ISTANBUL — The crashed airplane, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Flight 2193 from Izmir to Istanbul, arrived at the Sabiha Gokcen[e] airport at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday. The plane was carrying..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.