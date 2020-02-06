Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles

Global  

Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running.
Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running.

After a second day of panic-buying in supermarkets throughout Hong Kong, video filmed on Thursday (February 6) at the Wellcome supermarket in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, shows all toilet rolls and tissues completely sold out.

This supermarket issued a notice limiting how many of the most in-demand items can buy.

Many shoppers in Hong Kong are concerned about stocks running out due to restrictions on the border with mainland China because of the coronavirus outbreak, which have been based on false online rumours.

Rice and noodles are also selling out.

Video shows shelves usually stocked full of bags of rice and packs of noodles empty.

Hong Kong has 21 confirmed infections, including one patient who died, according to agency reports.

The majority of those infected came from mainland China.




