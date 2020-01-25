PM Modi: Nehru wanted to protect Pak minorities, was he communal? | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi: Nehru wanted to protect Pak minorities, was he communal? | OneIndia News
PM asks if Jawaharlal Nehru was communal, PM mocks Rahul Gandhi with 'tubelight' dig , MEA suspends all existing Visas from China, Kejriwal says Amit Shah ran away from debate, Army Chief General Naravane says Pakistan desperate to push in terrorists and more news
#PMinLokSabha
RAHUL HITS OUT AT MODI, SHAH OVER KOREGAON-BHIMA CASE GIVEN TO NIA, OMAR ABDULLAH'S PICTURE SURFACES, BEARDED LOOK BEYONd RECOGNITION,IN A FIRST, KERALA OPPOSITION LEADER WANTS GOVERNOR RECALLED OVER..