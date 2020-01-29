Trending: Robert Pattinson 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published Trending: Robert Pattinson According to the British newspaper The Daily Mail, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Masala! Robert Pattinson’s features were measured in a Golden Ration formula which determines how close to ancient Greek’s… https://t.co/JY3UUL5KGz 9 hours ago CHUM 104.5 RICHIE: Scientists use science to judge books by their covers & discover Robert Pattinson has the best looking dust… https://t.co/1mcpQ1IQCY 20 hours ago SYOK Malaysia What does Ean & Watson think about Robert Pattinson as Batman? we give a lil throwback to one of our favourite epis… https://t.co/ZxzLHBI65b 2 days ago