Confirmed Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Climbs To 20

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The new cases bring the number of infected passengers to 20 with test results on more than 170 still pending.

About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantine on the Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama.

According to Reuters, the total number of coronavirus patients in Japan is now 45.
