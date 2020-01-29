Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up

The death toll and number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus continues to grow.

The infection rate shows no signs of slowing despite severe quarantine and population control methods.

Two newborn babies in Wuhan, China, have been infected with the coronavirus.

The youngest baby was diagnosed at just 30 hours old.

According to Reuters, the number of confirmed cases globally stood at 28,256 as of Thursday morning.

28,000 of the confirmed cases are in China.