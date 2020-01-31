Global  

Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team?

Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team?

Is the world ready for Gareth Bale's esports team?

Gareth Bale and 38 Entertainment are vying to take on the world of gaming and they plan to do it with 'Ellevens Esports'.

Can you guess which game they're planning on conquering first?
Wales winger Bale launches esports team, eyes FIFA eClub World Cup

Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has launched a new esports organisation called Ellevens...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Independent •BBC News



