FBI To Make Policy Changes Following Scathing Internal Watchdog Report on February 6, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:49s - Published FBI To Make Policy Changes Following Scathing Internal Watchdog Report FBI Director Christopher Wray responded to an inspector general report about surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gasp RT @ConservationAL: We're asking legislators to make the following changes to landfill cover policy to keep Alabamians safe (1/4): 3 days ago Conservation Alabama We're asking legislators to make the following changes to landfill cover policy to keep Alabamians safe (1/4): 4 days ago