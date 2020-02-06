Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House
Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House
"This is really not a news conference, it's not a speech.
It's not anything.
It's just we're sort of - it's a celebration," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, before holding up the Washington Post newspaper with a front-page story on his impeachment acquittal.
In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from..