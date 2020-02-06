Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House

&quot;This is really not a news conference, it&apos;s not a speech.

It&apos;s not anything.

It&apos;s just we&apos;re sort of - it&apos;s a celebration,&quot; U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, before holding up the Washington Post newspaper with a front-page story on his impeachment acquittal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, lashes out at political foes

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsCBC.caFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comEurasia Review


Bret Baier Offers Faint Praise of Trump’s White House Speech: ‘Nothing Illegal’ About It

Fox News anchor Bret Baier joined Fox News’ Outnumbered program Thursday with Harris Faulkner to...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CCSMediaGroup1

CCS Media Group Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal and blasts rivals https://t.co/5gLD6GNJo0 2 seconds ago

deplorableclare

Victorious Clare RT @BBCWorld: Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal and blasts rivals https://t.co/2XnAN9VAl2 4 seconds ago

mshoni_tyler

mshoni tyler RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges at the White House, saying he ‘did nothing wrong.’ http… 7 seconds ago

DylanBouscher

Dylan Bouscher Cartoons: Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, berates foes https://t.co/g4MPhEmlT0 via @mercnews 34 seconds ago

tlassus

Tiger RT @washingtonpost: Trump celebrates Senate acquittal at the White House, expresses no contrition and calls Democratic leaders ‘vicious and… 2 minutes ago

clvannote

MeMa RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Trump impeachment live updates: Trump celebrates Senate acquittal at the White House, expresses no contrition and calls… 2 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal, condemns political foes https://t.co/HnhgzSCUYG #Politics February 6, 2020 2 minutes ago

spiritualwar4

spiritual war RT @jennfranconews: #WATCH: President Trump celebrates his Senate impeachment acquittal & goes after Obama-era intel: “Had I not fired Ja… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Study In Impeachment Acquittals [Video]A Study In Impeachment Acquittals

One was contrite, the other just bragged. Here are the very different statements that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump gave after their impeachment acquittals.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published

Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration' [Video]Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration'

In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.